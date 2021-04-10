Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 3 new deaths, 2,107 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 3 newly confirmed deaths and 2,107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

15 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts 

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 15 communities in the “red zone”: Adams, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Holyoke, Ludlow, Monson, Orange, Palmer, Southampton, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield, and Williamstown. 

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,116
  • 5-9 years: 1,396
  • 10-14 years: 1,722
  • 15-19 years: 2,748
  • 20-29 years: 6,375
  • 30-39 years: 4,221
  • 40-49 years: 3,395
  • 50-59 years: 3,434
  • 60-69 years: 2,022
  • 70-79 years: 640
  • 80+ years: 292

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 111,370 new tests were performed with an overall of 19,748,011 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,806 new individuals have tested positive with 680,712 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.31 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.30%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 685 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 178 patients that are in intensive care units and 98 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Saturday, 87.1% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,197 medical/surgical beds with 983 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 91 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,107
  • Total Cases: 618,054
  • Estimated Active Cases: 35,847
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 17,034

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 193
  • Total Cases: 39524
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 345

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 188
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 47,417
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,467

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 20
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,571
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 284

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,301
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 110

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 39
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,809
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 281

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 737 new cases in the last week with a total of 16,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 255,589 new tests reported with a total of 6,381,117 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 35,018
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 9,014

