BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 31 new confirmed deaths and 1,632 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Monday’s cases report is a combination of Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,552

5-9 years: 1,249

10-14 years: 1,087

15-19 years: 3,138

20-29 years: 5,166

30-39 years: 3,078

40-49 years: 2,436

50-59 years: 2,150

60-69 years: 1,759

70-79 years: 1,011

80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,477 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,928,415 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,022 new individuals have tested positive with 4,254,683 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.89%

Hospitalizations:

There are 445 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 83 patients that are in intensive care units, 51 patients intubated and 244 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,632

Total Cases: 1,539,526

New Deaths: 31

Total Deaths: 22,686

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 66

Total Cases: 131,766

New Deaths: 23

Total Deaths: 738

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,286,245

Booster doses administered: 2,841,187

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 119

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,183

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,048

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 94

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,733

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 409

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,268

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,497

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 402

Higher Education:

There are 2,278 new cases in the last week with a total of 69,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 203,492 new tests reported with a total of 14,410,688.