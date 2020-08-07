Massachusetts doctor and wife charged with illegally importing meds from China

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts psychiatrist and his wife illegally imported medications to treat alcohol and opioid dependence from China and falsified shipping documents to hide the contents of the imported packages.

Prosecutors said Friday that Dr. Rahim Shafa and Nahid “Nina” Tormosi Shafa were indicted on a charge of international money laundering conspiracy. Rahim Shafa is charged with additional counts.

Prosecutors say the medications they imported from January 2008 until January 2018 and offered for sale to patients were in a form not approved by the FDA. Their lawyer said the Shafas have dedicated their careers to helping patients suffering from addiction and have saved lives.