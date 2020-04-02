Massachusetts DPH: 154 deaths reported out of 8,966 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 8,966 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 154 deaths.

According to the DPH, 51,738 individuals have been tested. There are 1,228 new cases for a total of 8,966. There are 32 new deaths were reported for a total of 154.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable 283

Berkshire 213

Bristol 424

Dukes 5

Essex 1039

Franklin 85

Hampden 546

Hampshire 102

Middlesex 1870

Nantucket 7

Norfolk 938

Plymouth 621

Suffolk 1896

Worcester 667

Unknown 270

Age groups reported with cases: