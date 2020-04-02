Massachusetts DPH: 154 deaths reported out of 8,966 cases of COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 8,966 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 154 deaths.
According to the DPH, 51,738 individuals have been tested. There are 1,228 new cases for a total of 8,966. There are 32 new deaths were reported for a total of 154.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable 283
- Berkshire 213
- Bristol 424
- Dukes 5
- Essex 1039
- Franklin 85
- Hampden 546
- Hampshire 102
- Middlesex 1870
- Nantucket 7
- Norfolk 938
- Plymouth 621
- Suffolk 1896
- Worcester 667
- Unknown 270
Age groups reported with cases:
- ≤19 years of age 185
- 20-29 years of age 1378
- 30-39 years of age 1533
- 40-49 years of age 1465
- 50-59 years of age 1733
- 60-69 years of age 1246
- ≥ 70 years of age 1424
- Unknown 2