Massachusetts DPH: 154 deaths reported out of 8,966 cases of COVID-19
BOSTON (WWLP) — The Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that are now 8,966 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 154 deaths.

According to the DPH, 51,738 individuals have been tested. There are 1,228 new cases for a total of 8,966. There are 32 new deaths were reported for a total of 154.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable 283
  • Berkshire 213
  • Bristol 424
  • Dukes 5
  • Essex 1039
  • Franklin 85
  • Hampden 546
  • Hampshire 102
  • Middlesex 1870
  • Nantucket 7
  • Norfolk 938
  • Plymouth 621
  • Suffolk 1896
  • Worcester 667
  • Unknown 270

Age groups reported with cases:

  • ≤19 years of age 185
  • 20-29 years of age 1378
  • 30-39 years of age 1533
  • 40-49 years of age 1465
  • 50-59 years of age 1733
  • 60-69 years of age 1246
  • ≥ 70 years of age 1424
  • Unknown 2

COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts

COVID-19: Reported cases in western Massachusetts

