Massachusetts DPH: 2,417 cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 2,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state—161 of those cases are in western Massachusetts.
Ten new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 25.
More than 23,500 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
Coronavirus cases by county:
- Barnstable: 67
- Berkshire: 73
- Bristol: 90
- Dukes and Nantucket: 3
- Essex: 247
- Franklin: 16
- Hampden: 55
- Hampshire: 17
- Middlesex: 538
- Norfolk: 292
- Plymouth: 138
- Suffolk: 448
- Worcester: 166
- Unknown: 267
Age groups reported with cases:
- <19 years of age: 53
- 20-29 years of age: 425
- 30-39 years of age: 433
- 40-49 years of age:386
- 50-59 years of age: 437
- 60-69 years of age: 329
- >70 years of age: 352
- Unknown: 2