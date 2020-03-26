Massachusetts DPH: 2,417 cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 2,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state—161 of those cases are in western Massachusetts.

Ten new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 25.

More than 23,500 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Coronavirus cases by county:

Barnstable: 67

Berkshire: 73

Bristol: 90

Dukes and Nantucket: 3

Essex: 247

Franklin: 16

Hampden: 55

Hampshire: 17

Middlesex: 538

Norfolk: 292

Plymouth: 138

Suffolk: 448

Worcester: 166

Unknown: 267

Age groups reported with cases: