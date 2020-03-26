1  of  4
Massachusetts DPH: 2,417 cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 2,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state—161 of those cases are in western Massachusetts.

Ten new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 25.

More than 23,500 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Coronavirus cases by county:

  • Barnstable: 67
  • Berkshire: 73
  • Bristol: 90
  • Dukes and Nantucket: 3
  • Essex: 247
  • Franklin: 16
  • Hampden: 55
  • Hampshire: 17
  • Middlesex: 538
  • Norfolk: 292
  • Plymouth: 138
  • Suffolk: 448
  • Worcester: 166
  • Unknown: 267

Age groups reported with cases:

  • <19 years of age: 53
  • 20-29 years of age: 425
  • 30-39 years of age: 433
  • 40-49 years of age:386
  • 50-59 years of age: 437
  • 60-69 years of age: 329
  • >70 years of age: 352
  • Unknown: 2

