WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy say that under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Massachusetts is eligible to receive up to $63.5 million as part of the plan.

The money will be used as part of a national effort to create and support projects for charging electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure. Massachusetts currently has 667 miles of pending and ready EV corridors and is looking to expand across the state.

The NEVI Formula Program is slated to provide $5 billion nationwide over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, with a focus on the Interstate Highway System.

The new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation has created a new website where officials can find links to technical assistance, data and tools for states, and careers. To join the Joint Office and support a future where everyone can ride and drive electric, individuals are encouraged to apply to be an EV charging fellow.