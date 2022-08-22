WESTWOOD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’s average pas price as of Monday the 22nd is $4.16 per gallon. Today’s price is 11 cents better than this time last week ($4.27) and 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.57).

Despite the falling prices for gas, the average as of now is $1.12 higher than on August 22, 2021 ($3.04). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 26 cents higher than the national average.

“With prices continuing to fall, drivers and end-of-summer vacationers are benefiting from gas prices that are almost a dollar lower than at their peak in mid-June,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season ramps up. Major storms can boost prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Massachusetts $4.16 $4.27 $4.57 $3.04 Rhode Island $4.08 $4.19 $4.53 $3.05 Connecticut $4.01 $4.11 $4.43 $3.17 Prices as of August 22, 2022

AAA Northeast’s August 22 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 5 cents lower than last week ($3.95), averaging $3.90 a gallon. The national average price is now 51 cents lower than a month ago ($4.41), and 74 cents higher than this day last year ($3.16).