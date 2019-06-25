Massachusetts getting closer to cannabis cafes, marijuana delivery service

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is inching closer to licensing so-called cannabis cafes.

The Cannabis Control Commission is working on regulations that would allow for social consumption and home delivery.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission is reviewing their newly-revised regulations for the medical and retail marijuana industries.

The CCC has held public hearings and policy debates in recent months as it works to revise and republish the regulations. In May, the CCC approved, on a 3-2 vote, a policy allowing for a social consumption pilot program in a limited number of communities.

Governor Baker said he could support the pilot program. However, one man we spoke to said it doesn’t sound safe.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. I don’t think there are enough safeguards to make sure that youth or underage individuals would be able to not get that kind of drug at this point,” said Greg Skop of Westfield.

If approved, Massachusetts would be among the first states to allow the social consumption of marijuana at pot cafes.

The panel also recommended that no one under 21 should be allowed in pot cafes and that temporary licenses should be allowed for events where cannabis will be sold or consumed, similar to the use of temporary liquor licenses.

Officials hope to finalize the rules by mid-September.