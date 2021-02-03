Massachusetts Health Connector extends open enrollment until May 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Health Connector announced an extension of its Open Enrollment until May 23, providing residents impacted by COVID-19 the opportunity to get access to affordable and comprehensive health insurance.

The Health Connector previously announced an extension of its Open Enrollment until March 23, adding two months to the original January 23 deadline.

For help finding a local navigator visit: www.MAhealthconnector.org/navigators.

Open Enrollment started on November 1, and the new deadline of May 23 will align with the Massachusetts health insurance exchange and the new open enrollment period for the federal exchange platform which reopens February 15 and remains open until May 15.

Many people need help applying for coverage or a picking plan, and the Health Connector offers 18 navigator organizations available around the state, many with evening and weekend hours.