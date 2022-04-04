(WWLP) – State employment data is indicating that some industries are recovering slower than others as we emerge from the pandemic, and healthcare lags.

Traditionally one of the state’s most stable sectors, employment in healthcare has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts say, it is still shrinking, with job seekers steering away from the field altogether.

The health care and social assistance field in Massachusetts had nearly 20,000 fewer jobs in February 2022 than it did in February 2020. The only sector worse off right now is foodservice and hospitality.