Massachusetts kicks off registration drives before primary

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin says he’s kicking off voter registration drives, now that there’s six months to go until the presidential primaries.

Tuesday is the six-month mark so the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office is holding a voter registration drive at Boston’s South Station during peak commuting hours.

With most leases beginning Sept. 1, Galvin said he’s hopes to catch people who moved recently and need to register at their new address so they can vote March 3.

The last day for Massachusetts residents to register to vote, update their address or change their party for the primaries is Feb. 12. Galvin plans to be at the registration table inside South Station Tuesday. His office will be holding registration drives throughout the state. Voters can also register online at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website.

