Massachusetts lawmakers continue hearings into RMV lapses after deadly motorcycle crash in NH

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers will again attempt to hold a hearing into lapses at the state motor vehicle department exposed by a New Hampshire crash that killed seven motorcyclists.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation will reconvene its hearing into the Registry of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday.

The committee opened and then abruptly suspended the inquiry last week after Gov. Charlie Baker didn’t make certain officials available for testimony.

The hearing stems from a June 21 crash that killed members of a New England motorcycle club.

Connecticut officials alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against the driver in the crash twice. Massachusetts officials later determined the registry hadn’t been acting on out-of-state notifications about serious driving violations for years.

An ongoing review has led to 1,600 drivers having their licenses suspended.

