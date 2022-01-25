Massachusetts Lottery celebrates its 50th anniversary this year

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – To commemorate its 50th anniversary in 2022, the Massachusetts State Lottery has announced a series of promotions and activities that will be introduced over the course of the year.

“We are excited to share this celebration with our loyal customers, devoted retail partners, dedicated employees and the local communities we have been able to support for the last 50 years,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “Everyone has played a part in the Lottery’s success and this combination of engagement and commitment has made it one of the most successful lotteries in the world.”

“The Lottery’s 50th anniversary is a great opportunity to offer our customers and retail partners some extra fun and excitement, while highlighting the positive impacts the Lottery has had on local communities, small business owners and our prize winners,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Mass Lottery. “As we celebrate this milestone, we express our gratitude for all Lottery employees past and present who have built the Lottery into what it is today.”

The Massachusetts State Lottery had its first drawing on April 6th, 1972. That year, seven people each won $50,000. Since selling its first ticket in March of 1972, the Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $137 billion in revenues, awarded over $96 billion in prizes, returned over $29 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth, and paid over $7.8 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers.