SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The estimated Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Saturday is $13.2 million. Since the launch of the game in April 2009, it is the second-largest jackpot.

The estimated cash value of the Megabucks Doubler reward is $10.05 million. The greatest Megabucks Doubler jackpot ever won was $13.82 million, and it was obtained on a Wakefield-sold ticket in the drawing on March 10, 2012.

The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was last won on March 20, 2021, when a $10.04 million jackpot was won on a ticket purchased in Fairhaven.

Megabucks Doubler tickets cost $1 each and are only available in Massachusetts. Tickets for the drawing on Saturday can be bought up until 9 p.m. Every Wednesday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m., Megabucks Doubler drawings take place.

On Friday, approximately $400 million is to be drawn from the Mega Millions jackpot. The anticipated cash value of the Mega Millions jackpot is $231.7 million.

A jackpot of $20 million was last won on a Mega Millions ticket purchased in Tennessee on April 15, making Friday night’s drawing the 24th since that time. The game’s prize on Friday is the greatest since a ticket purchased in California won a $421 million jackpot on January 28.

Until 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Mega Millions of tickets can be purchased for $2 each at Mass Lottery retailers all over the state.

Watch 22News Friday at 11:00 p.m. for the winning numbers.