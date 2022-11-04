SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents have been casting their early voting ballots for roughly the last two weeks and Friday was the last day to do so.

The deadline to request a mail in ballot has passed but absentee voting is still an option. On Monday, you can go to your local election office, like your city clerk, and fill out an absentee ballot. Unlike regular mail-in voting, you do need a reason, like being away from your city or town on Election Day or if you have a disability.

However, if you have not registered to vote, you’re out of luck. The deadline passed on Saturday, October 29th. If you successfully submitted a mail-in ballot application those ballots must reach your local election officials by 5 p.m. on November 12th in order to be counted. Ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on election day will only be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day.

“We can actually take ballots up until November 12th, which is a few days after the election but they must be postmarked by November 8th,” said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.

Massachusetts Ballot

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on November 8th for all voters who have not already cast a ballot by Election Day.