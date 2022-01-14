Massachusetts Military Support Foundation distribute coats to veterans in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation couldn’t have picked a more appropriate day to distribute warm coats to veterans and service members in need.

Last Summer the Military Support Foundation distributed boxes of food to veteran’s families at the Big E in West Springfield.

Today, the foundation provided warm clothing for veterans and service members. This was a joint effort between the foundation, a group of Springfield state legislators, and Ocean State Job Lot.

Kate McCoy, Director of Operations at the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation told 22News, “I’m a veteran and my son is a veteran. It hits close to home, and you never know who returns that needs help than people realize.”

Throughout the day, dozens of veterans came to claim a warm coat that had been made available by this organization, that cares so deeply about the men and women who have served their country.

“It’s an honor to be here to have this day to come together to honor our service,” said Holyoke resident and veteran, Arnold Aleeno.

The Massachusetts military foundation contacted legislators this fall, they said how we can get coats out in the community participating.

While Jake added, “The Massachusetts military foundation contacted legislators this fall, they said how we can get coats out in the community participating.”

A team effort on behalf of veterans and the men and women who still serve, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation works with its partners on behalf of the men and women it represents.

As the temperatures continues to drop, the foundation continues to give the gift of warm clothing.