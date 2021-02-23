Massachusetts Military Support Foundation sends two trucks loaded with food to Texas

Donated water is distributed to residents, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation announced that they will be sending food to help Texans currently struggling with food insecurity due to a winter storm.

The two tractor-trailers will be sent to Texas loaded with shelf-stable foods on February 23 at noon in the Foxboro Terminals located at 208 North Street.

Texas is running low on food and residents are finding empty grocery store shelves, the deep freeze has also wiped out the state’s citrus and vegetable crops.

“I’m proud that Massachusetts and USA Military Support Foundations are able to answer this call and I am grateful to my incredible partners New England Patriots Foundation and Katsiroubas Bros., for helping to make this possible,” said Don Cox, President of the MMSF.

The request for food came from Marine Ernesto Casus Jr., of Freeport Texas, who knew about the previous work by the MMSF.