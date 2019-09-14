Massachusetts police dog, K9 Chico, has passed away

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Department announced that K9 Chico passed away on September 6 at the age of six.

According to state police, Chico worked with Trooper Gallant as part of the Canine Explosives Detection Unit at Boston Logan International Airport.

The police dog and his partner worked weekly on rigorous training and protecting the public from explosive threats at large scale events such as 4th of July celebrations, the Boston Marathon, count Patriots games, and many more.

“Chico had a wonderful personality and a youthful face, exuberance for life, and sparkle in his eyes that never failed to get the attention of Logan travelers, who would often ask if he was a puppy even when some grey fur on his muzzle would indicate otherwise.” The Massachusetts State Department

“While the term “good boy” is often used to describe our canine companions, working and otherwise, Chico was the epitome of a “good boy” and his presence will be terribly missed by Trooper Gallant, the entire Gallant family, the Massachusetts State Police family, and the K9 Law Enforcement community.” The Massachusetts State Department

Mass. PD

Mass. PD

Mass. PD

Mass. PD

To learn more about K9 Chico, visit the Massachusetts State Police Department’s Facebook page.