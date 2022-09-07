(WWLP) – It was primary day for Massachusetts voters on Tuesday and many people got out to make their voices heard.

22News is working for you on a recap on the results that narrowed down the choices for the November general Election.

Despite a rainy day on Tuesday, the voters came out to cast their ballot, Early voting and mail-in ballots also contributing to some of the highest turnout since the pandemic.

22News spoke with political correspondent Tony Cignoli who said it was a big election for women voters. The group is electrified by national issues such as the debate over abortion access.

Other national issues pulling people to polling locations, concerns over inflation and crime. This primary setting the stage for big races come November.

The governor, lieutenant governor, and state attorney general are all up for grabs. Cignoli says all eyes will be on this upcoming governor’s race.

“Maura Healy matched up against Geoff Deihl, it’s kind of like a ‘Trump Biden’ battle all over again, and Trump’s already begun campaigning for Geoff Deihl, so we’ll get some national attention on that one,” said Tony Cignoli, 22News Political Correspondent.

Maura Healey has served as the attorney general for the state of Massachusetts since 2014. Healey’s platform includes reviewing standardized tests for schools and addressing ‘local zoning barriers’ for building homes.

Geoff Diehl is a former Massachusetts State Representative. His campaign is focused on supporting economic development and upgrading infrastructure for a place like western Massachusetts.

The two candidates will go head to head for the state’s highest office on Tuesday, November 8.