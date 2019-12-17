Massachusetts prosecutor sues Connecticut security company

BOSTON (AP) – The attorney general of Massachusetts said Tuesday she obtained a court order against a Connecticut home security company accused of deceptive business practices.

Maura Healey is suing residential security provider Safe Home Security in Middletown, Connecticut and chief executive David Roman.

Her complaint accuses the company of automatically renewing contracts even when customers tried to cancel, charging for services that were never provided, charged unlawful fees and harassing consumers.

Healey says a judge granted a preliminary injunction to prohibit the company from engaging in these practices. An attorney for the company said he could not immediately comment on Tuesday.