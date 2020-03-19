Massachusetts residents encouraged to report any coronavirus-related schemes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling has issued a warning regarding schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement sent to 22News, Lelling said some people may view this public health crisis as an opportunity to prey on the public’s fears and anxieties.

“The Department of Justice is now focused on cybercrime, sale of counterfeit goods, treatment scams and other healthcare and investment scams arising from the pandemic,” Lelling said. “My office will aggressively prosecute anyone engaged in this kind of activity.”

Anyone who believes they are victims of fraud or other criminal activity related to the coronavirus pandemic is asked to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov or 1-888-221-6023. Members of the public may also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting www.IC3.gov.