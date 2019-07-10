Massachusetts residents will soon need a Real ID to board airplanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- If you’re planning to go on a trip after October 2020 you may need to get a Massachusetts Real ID before your vacation.

In a little more than a year you’ll need a Real ID or a passport to fly within the U.S. or enter federal buildings.

Massachusetts’s Real ID driver’s licenses and identification cards have a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle to indicate that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, this change is being made to make it harder for terrorists to use fake IDs.

“I think that it is important because it is getting harder to fly and with security purposes I think that is going to help a little bit,” West Springfield resident Danielle Vient said.

You’ll have to go to your nearest RMV service center in order to obtain a Real ID, but you’ll need to provide additional information to do so.

When getting a real ID you need to prove your citizenship, provide your social security number and your Massachusetts residency.

Sandra Marsian of Pioneer AAA told 22News she’s seen a significant increase of people applying for real IDs within the past few weeks.

“We’re all extremely busy due to the demand for this. The last few weeks every morning we have had a line at the door for folks waiting to get their real ID or use us for registry services,” Marsian said.

Marsian said all real IDs must be picked up in person, but the process can be started online.

Here’s a list of all the required documents to obtain a Real ID