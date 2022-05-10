BOSTON STATEHOUSE (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State flag and motto are seen as controversial and in need of change by some residents.

The State Commissions tasked with reviewing the Massachusetts seal and motto met Tuesday to discuss what the future of the flag looks like. The 19-person commission includes state lawmakers, Massachusetts tribe members, representatives for the state commission on Indian affairs, and other agencies.

Currently, the Commonwealths’ seal and motto shows a controversial image of an indigenous man standing over an arm wielding a sword with the Latin motto, “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”

Elizabeth Solomon, Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth, said, “This is just imbued with multiple instances of disrespect, racism, and colonialism.”

During the commissions’ meeting, members stressed the need to fully understand and represent the history of the Bay State, while also respecting the indigenous people of Massachusetts.

The Commission was originally given an October 2021 deadline, but that has since been extended. Massachusetts would not be the first state to change its seal. Just last year, Mississippi, changed its flag to remove the confederate battle cross.