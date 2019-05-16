Massachusetts State Police actively searching for missing person in Berkshire County

HINSDALE, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for a missing person in Berkshire County.

The Hinsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Jacqueline Coutinho. She’s a white woman, around 5’6″, 130 pounds with blonde and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a purple and red sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Lieutenant Tom Ryan told 22News state police has significant resources involved in the search.

If you have any information on Jacqueline’s location, you’re asked to call Hinsdale Police.

