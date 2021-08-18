Massachusetts State Police captures armed career criminal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section Tuesday arrested armed career criminal, 43-year-old Dennis Kelley.

In a statement issued by Massachusetts State Police (MSP), authorities report that Kelley robbed a Cambridge nail salon at gunpoint before stealing a woman’s car; Kelley allegedly held the woman at gunpoint while stealing her car on August 12th. The stolen car was later found in Somerville.

MSP Troopers found Kelley walking on Boston Common Tuesday morning after hearing from an unnamed source that he was possibly staying in homeless shelters. Kelley is currently believed to have no permanent address.

Kelley was arrested without any issues. The Boston Police Fugitive Unit assisted MSP Troopers with the arrest. After being arrested, Kelley was turned over to Cambridge Police.

In 2011, Kelley was convicted as an Armed Career Criminal and has also been categorized as a Level 3 Sex Offender.