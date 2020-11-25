Massachusetts State Police increasing patrols for Thanksgiving Eve and upcoming weekend

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police will be deploying extra patrols Wednesday night in anticipation of Thanksgiving Eve social gatherings and increased traffic.

According to Massachusetts State Police, there will be additional patrols along with regular patrols and there will also be sobriety checkpoints Wednesday night in northeastern and central Massachusetts.

Additional police will also be deployed Friday and Saturday nights.

State Police are urging all drivers to be smart this weekend by designating sober drivers, wearing seatbelts, following all other traffic laws, and by following the state’s guidelines for social distancing, mask use, and limits to the size of gatherings.