Massachusetts State Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday morning Massachusetts State Police Troopers arrived to the scene of a motorcycle accident in Wilmington on Route 93 South near Exit 31.

According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, the 46-year-old driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries after her motorcycle was hit by a 2016 Nissan Maxima. The unnamed motorcycle driver was brought to Lahey Clinic in Burlington where she died from those injuries.

The details of the crash, including what caused the two vehicles to collide, are still under investigation according to police. The accident is being investigated by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section.

The right two lanes of Route 93 South near Exit 31 were closed for two and half hours after the accident. Massachusetts State Police Troopers were assisted by MassDOT, and Wilmington Fire and Police at the site of the accident.