Massachusetts State Police release 2019 year in review

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police has released its 2019 year in review Wednesday.
The following are statistics released by the force from every department:
- Massachusetts State Police solved 79 of the year’s 86 homicides
- The Gang Unit arrested 806 people, seizing over 100 illegally owned guns
- The Fire/Explosion Division investigated 416 incidents
- Road Patrols made over 13,000 arrests, including 4,000 OUI’s
- The Special Tactical Operations Team engaged in 236 “high-risk” missions
- Police Dog Units responded to nearly 3,000 calls
- State Police Air Wing flew over 1,500 missions