Former Baystate Medical Center neurosurgeon killed in West Virginia plane crash
Massachusetts State Police release 2019 year in review

by: Duncan MacLean

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police has released its 2019 year in review Wednesday.

The following are statistics released by the force from every department:

  • Massachusetts State Police solved 79 of the year’s 86 homicides
  • The Gang Unit arrested 806 people, seizing over 100 illegally owned guns
  • The Fire/Explosion Division investigated 416 incidents
  • Road Patrols made over 13,000 arrests, including 4,000 OUI’s
  • The Special Tactical Operations Team engaged in 236 “high-risk” missions
  • Police Dog Units responded to nearly 3,000 calls
  • State Police Air Wing flew over 1,500 missions

