Massachusetts State Police reminds residents to be aware of online dangers aimed at children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit announced a two-part animated video that teaches children about the dangers of the internet.

The “Into the Cloud” video aims to help children become aware of online risks and seeks to prevent them from making unsafe or dangerous choices.

This particular series is for elementary-aged students, however parents and teachers are also encouraged to watch it and share it.

Into the Cloud was created by NetSmartz from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which is an online safety educational program.

To watch the video click here.