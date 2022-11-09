(WWLP) – The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.

MA Senate: Hampden & Hampshire

Residents of Hampden and Hampshire Counties, voted last night to fill the state senate seat that represents them. Incumbent Democratic Senator John Velis defeated his Republican challenger Cecilia Calabrese by nearly double the votes.

Westfield Democratic Senator Velis led with 30,638 votes, while longtime Agawam city councilor ad the council’s current vice president Calabrese received 13,824 votes.

This will be Velis’s second full term in the state senate. Velis is a former member of the House of Representatives.

This legislative district was once known as the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District and has been redrawn for this year, this includes Agawam, Easthampton. Holyoke, Montgomery, Russel, Southampton, Westfield, West Springfield, and a portion of Chicopee.

MA Senate: Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester

An open State Senate seat was one of our area’s most closely-watched races Tuesday night.

This is four-term State Senator Eric Lesser’s seat after Lesser made an unsuccessful run for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

This new district is to consist of Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Districts. First-term State Representative Jake Oliveira of Ludlow has declared victory over Republican Granby businessman and former town selectman Bill Johnson. Olivera led with 28, 266 votes, while Johnson had 23, 612.

This District includes portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties. Towns include Belchertyow, East Longmeadow, Granby, Hampden, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, Palmer, Warren, and Wilbraham, and portions of Chicopee and Springfield.

MA Senate: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin, Hampshire

Three-term State Senator, Adam Hinds left office in September in order to pursue a job as a CEO of the Kenned Institute for the Senate in Boston.

This left State Representative Paul Mark of Peru to win a democratic primary. Mark went against independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield. No Republican candidate was on the ballot this year.

Mark had 75.84 percent of the votes, leading 40, 114. Phair received only 12,782 votes. Mark is to run a district that includes all of Berkshire Couty, and western portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

MA Senate: Worcester & Hampshire

Spencer Democrat Anne Gobi ran for her fifth term in the Senate. Gobi’s rival was Holden Republican James Amorello, a member of the Holden Board of Registrars.

Gobi retrieved 31,958 votes, while Amorello had 27,125 votes. In this Worcester and Hampden Districts, Gobi is to lead mostly the entire Worcester County. Towns like Ware in Hampshire County are included.