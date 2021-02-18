Massachusetts Vaccine Finder website crashes as appointments open for 65+, people with health conditions

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Vaccine Finder website is down as people try to book vaccine appointments. As of 8:20 a.m., the vaccination finder page was not loading.

About 1 million new people who are 65 and older or have two or more medical conditions become eligible for the vaccine for the first time, as well as staff and residents of low-income and senior affordable housing.

Appointments were expected to open starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Around 70,000 new appointments are expected to be posted at that time at mass vaccination sites in Springfield, Danvers, Darmouth, as well as at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.

Numerous attempts by 22News to open the website on Thursday morning generated different results. For some, the site opened properly, but for others a “502 Bad Gateway” or “This application crashed” message appeared on screen.

Viewers have also contacted 22News complaining that they are having trouble accessing the website.

Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it could take more than a month for all eligible individuals to secure an available appointment, unless federal supply significantly increases. Recently, Massachusetts has been receiving about 110,000 first doses per week from the federal government.

For a list of vaccine clinics in western Massachusetts, click here.

22News will continue to update this story with new information once it becomes available.