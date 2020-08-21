Massachusetts voters encouraged to hand deliver ballots

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Early in-person voting begins on Saturday, August 22, and is also the last day to register to vote in the September 1 state primaries.

Early voting in the September 1st State Primaries will be held August 22-28, with weekend voting in every community this Saturday and Sunday. Early voting locations will also serve as ballot drop-off sites for voters who have not yet returned their mail-in ballots.

Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin is encouraging voters who requested to vote by mail to hand-deliver their ballots to their local early voting site, as ballots must reach each voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. on September 1st in order to be counted.

Voters who recently submitted applications to vote by mail do not need to wait for their ballots to arrive in order to vote. Voters who have not already returned a ballot may still vote in person during the early voting period or at their polling places on September 1st.

Early voting schedules and locations for each community can be found at www.MassEarlyVote.com. Voters may also find the locations of any drop boxes in their community at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.