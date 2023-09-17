CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Jack Wu of the 22News Storm Team is Working for You with an updated look at the upcoming next two weeks of weather for Massachusetts.

Temperatures seem to be going up from the Midwest to the East coast with the southwest and west coast seeing cooler than average temperatures. In New England, the Climate Prediction Center found that we will be seeing warmer than average temperatures in northern New England. This could effect parts of Berkshire County and Franklin County.

It will also be wetter around Massachusetts in areas like Hampden County and other states like Connecticut. This can be attributed to aspects of climate change putting more moisture in the atmosphere.