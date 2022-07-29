CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a chance Friday night to win one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. The jackpot for the multi-state Mega Millions game has reached $1.1 billion for Friday’s drawing. That is the fourth-largest prize ever in the United States.

If you have that six-number match, you won’t become an instant billionaire, however. Winners can choose the immediate cash option, which is just over $600 million. If you do that, a 24% federal tax is immediately taken out. More will later be taken out when you file your federal income taxes. The top federal tax rate is 37% on any income over $539,000, and lottery winnings count. That would drop your winnings down to $379 million.

You could also choose to receive annuity payments, which will allow you to keep more money, but those payments will be stretched-out over a period of 30 years.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and you can buy them until 10:45 Friday night. The odds of hitting all six numbers and taking home the jackpot are about 1 in 302 million.

We will have the winning numbers on 22News and WWLP.com Friday night.