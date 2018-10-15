Massachusetts

1 cow dead, 13 calves rescued after silo collapses into Lunenburg barn

Posted: Oct 14, 2018 01:20 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 05:34 AM EDT

LUNENBURG, Mass. (WWLP) - One cow is dead and 13 calves have been rescued after a silo collapsed into a barn in Lunenburg Sunday morning.

According to the Lunenburg Police Department, at 10:50 a.m. police and firefighters were called to Cherry Hill Farm on 598 Leominster Road for a report a structural collapse.

Police said when they got to the farm they found a silo that had been filled with grain collapsed onto the main face of the barn. 

While no humans were injured, debris struck one cow who employees put down before police got there.

Initially no one was able to get to 13 calves trapped in the barn due to the instability of the building.

The last of the calves were rescued from the barn at 1:50, and the owners of the farm were planning temporary locations to house the animals.

