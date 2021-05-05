1 in 4 Massachusetts residents say state’s drunk driving penalties aren’t strict enough

(WWLP) – A new poll reveals that 1 in 4 Massachusetts residents think the state’s drunk driving penalties aren’t harsh enough.

Sunrise House Treatment Center, a leading addiction treatment provider, conducted a survey of more than 3,300 people across the country.

The survey found that over 1/5 of Baystaters think the current drunk driving penalties in Massachusetts should be stricter.

Broken down across the country, this figure was highest in New Mexico, where 73-percent of people think drunk driving penalties should be harsher.