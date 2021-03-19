1 million people in Massachusetts expected to be fully vaccinated Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new milestone – President Joe Biden says the United States will hit 100 million coronavirus vaccinations on Friday, nearly five weeks before his 100th day in office.
“58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100-million shots to our fellow Americans,” Biden said.
Locally, it’s expected that one million people here in Massachusetts will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of Friday.
Gladys Padilla, a Chicopee resident, got her first dose on Friday.
“I don’t want to get COVID, so I’m going to try it out,” she said. “Hopefully, they know what they are doing, and we can take these masks off and all be safe.”
Everyone in Massachusetts 16 and older will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination by April 19. That equals about five million people. Health experts are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine. David Ortiz posted a video to his Twitter account urging his followers to get a shot.
The U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population in the next 10 weeks.