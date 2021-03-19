1 million people in Massachusetts expected to be fully vaccinated Friday

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new milestone – President Joe Biden says the United States will hit 100 million coronavirus vaccinations on Friday, nearly five weeks before his 100th day in office.

“58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100-million shots to our fellow Americans,” Biden said.

Locally, it’s expected that one million people here in Massachusetts will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of Friday.

Gladys Padilla, a Chicopee resident, got her first dose on Friday.

“I don’t want to get COVID, so I’m going to try it out,” she said. “Hopefully, they know what they are doing, and we can take these masks off and all be safe.”

Everyone in Massachusetts 16 and older will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination by April 19. That equals about five million people. Health experts are encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine. David Ortiz posted a video to his Twitter account urging his followers to get a shot.

"The only way to get back to doing the things we love, is to get the COVID vaccine.” – Big Papi



— Red Sox (@RedSox) March 18, 2021

The U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population in the next 10 weeks.