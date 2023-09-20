DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts woman has claimed her winning $1 million prize from Monday’s $638 million Powerball jackpot.

Massachusetts State Lottery said Tiffany Brown of Dorchester is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers matched the drawing held on September 18th. She bought her Quic Pic ticket after her friend encouraged her at Supreme Liquors located at 506 Geneva Ave.

Monday’s numbers were: 2, 21, 26, 40, 42, and red Powerball 9. The Power Play was 3X. No one won Monday night’s $638 million Powerball jackpot, so the total has climbed to $672 million for Wednesday’s drawing. This jackpot is the 10th-largest in Powerball history, the third-largest of 2023.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Massachusetts-only game, the Megabucks Doubler has an estimated jackpot of $10.5 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing. This is the game’s largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware. Tickets are $1 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.