10-15 people forced from Worcester home in fire; some residents hospitalized

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP-WBTS) – Ten to 15 people have been forced out of their home, and some residents have been hospitalized, following an early morning fire in Worcester.

NBC Boston reports that the fire started sometime around 1:00 at a triple-decker home on Stockholm Street in Worcester. The Red Cross says that 10 to 15 people have been forced out, and UMass Medical Center reports that some residents have been hospitalized.

It is not clear at this time just how many people are in the hospital, or how serious their injuries are.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.