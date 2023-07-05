(WWLP) – It is the peak of the wedding season and wedding fever is in the air. People are probably contemplating where their wedding will be held, either this summer or in another couple of months or even years from now.

Massachusetts has a marriage rate of 4.6 marriages per 1,000 residents in 2021. The state ranks 21 out of 51 states in terms of the number of weddings in 2022, according to a wedding report.

Weddings can be large or small, depending on the number of guests and the size of the venue. Yelp recommends the following top 10 wedding venues in western Massachusetts that will provide joy to anyone who attends them.

As of 2022, the average cost of a wedding in Massachusetts was $41,032. Massachusetts ranks 3 out of 51 states in terms of average wedding cost.