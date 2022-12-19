BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Braintree have seized approximately $100,000 in THC edibles at an illegal manufacturing plant.

The Braintree Police Drug Control Unit received a tip that an illegal production of THC edibles was operating at a commercial business location on Mill Lane in Braintree. Police executed a search warrant at the location and located numerous sheets of THC gummies and thousands of already packaged gummies.

Each of the packages contained 10 gummies, which Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois stated each package can be sold online for about $50. Detectives estimated the value of the gummies to be more than $100,000. Police also found several 17-liter bottles that contained THC oil, with some partially filled and others still full. Dubois also said a liter of THC oil can sell for roughly $2,500 to $3,000 on the legal commercial market.

Credit: Braintree Police Department

Inside the building, police also found commercial kitchen equipment and commercial packaging materials. A large, high-end laser printer was discovered which is believed to be used to create packages for the edibles.

The commercial space has been rented out since 2020 but the town has nothing on file of a business operating at the property. The owner was not involved but several other suspects are expected to face charges of Manufacturing a Class D Drug and Trafficking in Marijuana, 100 pounds to less than 2,000 pounds.

Chief Dubois said illegally produced edibles can contain much higher amounts of THC and can contain toxic contaminants without regulations in place.