NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was 100 years ago today that the only president from western Massachusetts was sworn into office.

In the early morning hours of August 3, 1923, Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as the 30th president of the United States. Vice President Coolidge had been staying at his father’s farm in Vermont and was awoken from his sleep by the news that President Warren Harding had died.

Coolidge would go on to be elected to a full term of his own in 1924 and presided over the prosperity of the roaring ’20s leaving office just several months before the stock market crash of 1929.

Coolidge was born and raised in Vermont but spent his adult life in western Massachusetts having served as mayor of Northampton and later as lieutenant governor and governor of Massachusetts.

The Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum is located at the Forbes Library in Northampton.