104th Fighter Wing to flyover New England Patriots game Sunday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing is scheduled to perform an F-15 Eagle flyover for the New Englands Patriots game around 1:00 p.m. at the Gillette Stadium.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the 104th Fighter Wing will flyover during the opening ceremony of the game.
The F-15 Eagles will fly in formation serving as a symbol of air power and patriotism. Since the first flight as an independent service in 1947, the Air Force has provided our Nation’s most responsive and effective source of global vigilance, reach and air power in peacetime and war.Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin, Master Sergeant, MA ANG