104th Fighter Wing to perform flyover during Boston Marathon

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing announced Friday they will conduct a flyover around 8:58 a.m. Monday over the starting line for the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton.

The flyover with two F-15C Eagles will travel the entire length of the marathon route into Boston. Security Forces Squadron troops and Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians will also represent the Barnes Air National Guard Base throughout the marathon route.

“The 131st Fighter Squadron is honored to support the 2021 Boston Marathon with a flyby,” said Lt. Col. Michael ‘Shot’ Glass, 131st Fighter Squadron Commander. “As members of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, we are excited to help showcase our state on a world-wide stage.

The flyovers the 104th Fighter Wing performs during special events also serves as additional training opportunity for the pilots and ground crews.

“EOD provides support to the Boston Marathon event by partnering with Federal, state and local Law Enforcement agencies to enhance the security and safety of the public and marathon participants,” said Master Sgt. Robert Krider, 104EOD Flight Chief.

Monday is the 125th Boston Marathon that was first postponed in April 2020 and then also in April 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year was the first year since 1897 that no race was ran. The marathon’s first fall race is also expected to luck out on the weather, with forecasts of temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a chance of rain in the morning.