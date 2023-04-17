BOSTON (WWLP) – This year marks 10 years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which claimed three lives and left hundreds of others injured.

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annually held marathon and it will feature a field of 30,000 athletes, made up of runners from all 50 states and featuring runners from 121 countries.

Mayor Michelle Wu and City officials announced public safety preparations last week for the 127th Boston Marathon at a joint news conference. The 2013 bombings continue to shape marathon security planning to this day. The security plan will see representatives from 46 local, state, and federal agencies and organizations stationed at the Boston Marathon Unified Coordination Center.

MEMA will also deploy two mobile emergency operations centers in Hopkinton and Brookline

And the Massachusetts State Police will have the department’s air wing and drone unit will surveil the marathon course.

Boston EMS will have enhanced medical coverage, including additional units on the course.

Federal, state, and local partners are all working together to ensure a safe and enjoyable Marathon for all athletes and spectators.

Boston police ask spectators to limit the number of items they bring with them to avoid holding up bag check lines. Vehicle traffic will be prohibited and parking will be restricted on many streets in Boston. Travelers are asked to use the MBTA app to travel to and from the area.

22News Reporter Ellen Flemming will be live at the marathon route with a closer look at the foot traffic starting at 5 p.m.