10th largest Powerball jackpot up to $523 million

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $523 million for Saturday’s drawing.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, the Powerball jackpot for the Saturday’s drawing is estimated to be $523 million, with the cash option on the prize of $379 million. The Powerball drawing scheduled for September 25th will be the 37th since the jackpot was last hit in early June.

If hit, jackpot would be tenth-largest in game’s history:

$1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million 3/27/2019 Wisconsin $758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts $731.1 million 1/20/2021 Maryland $687.8 million 10/27/2018 Iowa, New York $590.5 million 5/18/2013 Florida $587.5 million 11/28/2012 Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million 2/11/2015 North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas $559.7 million 1/6/2018 New Hampshire $523 million 9/25/2021 ?

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we encourage people to keep the experience

enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director

of the Massachusetts State Lottery. “We also remind people to follow health and safety guidelines

when visiting retail locations.”

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.