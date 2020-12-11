$11.7 million in grants awarded to educational institutions across state

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced on Thursday 47 educational institutions, some in western Massachusetts, that will receive Skills Capital Grants.

The grants are given to update equipment and expand student enrollment in programs and provide career education.

“At a critical time in our Commonwealth, these Skills Capital Grants will increase flexibility and support for schools and educational institutions to launch new programs and help more students develop important technical skills and prepare them for high-demand industries,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “As our economy moves forward, it will be crucial for young people to develop the important technical skills that local employers need to grow their businesses.”

Grants awarded to institutions in western Massachusetts: