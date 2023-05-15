SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports betting in the month of April continued to be a popular choice in Massachusetts, with the state collecting more than $11.7 million in sports betting alone.

In the month of April, $559,262,822.66 was wagered through current and future in-person and online sports bets. Retail licensees allowed for in-person sports wagering received $364,481.54 in taxable gaming revenue in April. The total gaming revenue across six online platforms was $58,548,295.26. The total taxes collected by the state in April for sports betting was $11,799,200.04.

Credit: Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Credit: Massachusetts Gaming Commission

MGM Springfield was in the negative for accrual winnings, meaning they paid out more to wagerers than they won in overall in-person bets.

“When an operator’s adjusted gross sports wagering receipts for a month is a negative number because the winnings paid to wagerers and excise taxes paid pursuant to federal law exceed the operator’s total gross receipts from sports wagering, the Sports Wagering Law allows the operator to carry over the negative amount in tax liability to returns filed for subsequent months.,” said the MGC.

As for online sports betting, DraftKings brought in the most taxable revenue with $28.2 million, followed by FanDuel with $21.7 million.

Credit: Massachusetts Gaming Commission

Tables and slot revenue remained steady across the three Massachusetts casinos. The combined Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the state’s three casinos was approximately $101.1 million. MGM Springfield took in $23,735,696.18 in the combined table and slot games, paying $5,933,924.05 in taxes to the state.

To date, Massachusetts has collected approximately $1.403 billion in taxes from the three casinos in the state since the opening of each facility.