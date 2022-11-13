CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just 11 days to Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to buy your bird! But if you waited this long, you may be paying more, or have trouble finding one.

The USDA says production will be limited for the rest of the year, as turkey producers continue to battle a bird flu outbreak that has been wiping out turkeys for months. From January to July, more than five-million birds died from the flu, then, the outbreak accelerated, spreading to 42 states.

Now, almost 50 million Turkeys either died from the virus or were eradicated as part of an infected flock. Experts say this year’s strain is more accute than normal.

On top of the product shortage, the inflated cost of raising the birds is also driving up prices and scarcity. Turkey’s feed prices are 10% higher this year than last. Just a few weeks ago, those factors had driven Turkey prices up to just under $2.00 per pound, a 73% jump from 2021.

Over the last few weeks, however, there has been help from an unexpected source. Walmart, the largest food retailer in the U.s., announced this month they will roll back turkey prices to 2021 levels, so families don’t have to worry about filling their Thanksgiving table. They have at least one brand of whole, frozen turkeys available for 98 cents per pound.