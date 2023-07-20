HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An 11-year-old girl was killed in a boating incident on the Intracoastal Waterway near Little River on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Olivia Knighton, of Massachusetts, died at a hospital from her injuries, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Crews were called at about 12:15 p.m. to the area of Waterfront Avenue, HCFR said.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
